CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CVVUF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.68.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
