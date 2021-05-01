Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$587.10 million and a PE ratio of -26.24.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.