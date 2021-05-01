Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Canfor stock opened at C$30.70 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$8.47 and a 12 month high of C$33.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

