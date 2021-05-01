CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPMD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 101,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. CannaPharmaRX has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

