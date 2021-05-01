Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.270-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.33 billion-$33.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.49 billion.

CAJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 153,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

