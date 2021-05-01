CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the March 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWXZF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

