Capital Advantage Inc. Has $737,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.10. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

