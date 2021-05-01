Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Randall James Levitt Sells 29,700 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $302.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

