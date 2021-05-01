Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Randall James Levitt Sells 29,700 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $302.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
