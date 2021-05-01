Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $792,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 128.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in PayPal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in PayPal by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $262.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.43 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.