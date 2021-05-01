Capital Financial Planning LLC Invests $403,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

