Capital Financial Planning LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.