Capital Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

