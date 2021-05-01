Capital One Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $149.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $150.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

