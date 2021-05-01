Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Lowered by ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$39.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.