Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $16.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.