Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

CSTR stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $36,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

