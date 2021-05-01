Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Shares Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 187.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $235,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSR opened at $9.87 on Friday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

