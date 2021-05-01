Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$4.80 at CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$4.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.24.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$875,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. Insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 in the last ninety days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

