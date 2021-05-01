CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTBCP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 375,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,449. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

