CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

CHHHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CareRx from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins began coverage on CareRx in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CHHHF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44. CareRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

