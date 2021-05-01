Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

