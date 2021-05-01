Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

