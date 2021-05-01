Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $35.09. 49,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,259. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.