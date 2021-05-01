Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $45.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

