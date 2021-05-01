Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $45.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.