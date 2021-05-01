Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Issues Earnings Results

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CARE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.