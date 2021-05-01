Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Casa Systems stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 2,197,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $665.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

