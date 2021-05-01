Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Casa Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.320 EPS.

CASA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 2,197,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,386. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $665.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CASA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.