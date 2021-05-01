Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,366 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $172.35 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

