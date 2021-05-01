Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.