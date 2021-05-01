Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

