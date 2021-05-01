Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

