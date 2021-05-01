Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $967,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 902,686 shares of company stock valued at $68,901,161. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.28 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.