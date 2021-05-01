Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOUP. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LOUP opened at $53.67 on Friday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

