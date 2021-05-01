Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,521 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,927 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

