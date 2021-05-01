Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FSKR opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.