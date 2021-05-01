Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,535,000.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

