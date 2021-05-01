CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. CBIZ updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

NYSE CBZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.59. 336,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $691,434.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. Insiders have sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

