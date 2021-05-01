CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $84.63 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 5126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 283,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.