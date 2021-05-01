CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $85.20. 1,382,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

