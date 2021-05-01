Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.67). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NYSE FUN opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

