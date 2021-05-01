Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

