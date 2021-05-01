Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Announces Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 176,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,636. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $760.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.