CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,188 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

