CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $235.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $238.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

