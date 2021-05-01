CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of PBP opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

