CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.19% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $68.59.

