CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chegg were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -451.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

