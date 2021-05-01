Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $11.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $12.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

