Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $11.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $12.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.