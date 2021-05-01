CertiK (CTK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.78 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $110.70 million and $8.78 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00004304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00281657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.09 or 0.01082274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00720232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.36 or 1.00048582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,060,055 coins and its circulating supply is 44,607,399 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

