CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$125.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.67.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$108.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.38. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$110.09.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

